COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1.

In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ Spartans made back-to-back state finals appearances.