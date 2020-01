DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - New Reds infielder Mike Moustakas and Reds manager David Bell are among the Reds that are coming to Dayton as part of the Reds Caravan, the team announced Tuesday.

The Reds Caravan's Dayton stop will be the third stop as part of the North Tour. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the event kicks off with the North Tour stopping in Columbus. On Friday, Jan. 17, the North Tour stops in Lima before headed to Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 18. Dayton's visit will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from 10 am to 12:30 pm on Jan. 18.