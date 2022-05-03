DAYTON (WDTN) – Wayne High School’s three-sport athlete Aamil Wagner is the Penn Station Athlete of the Month for May. Wagner, who will play football for Notre Dame, was also a star basketball player and shot-put athlete for the Warriors.
by: Hutch Konerman
