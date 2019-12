FAIRBORN, Ohio - Behind career nights from James Manns and Grant Basile, the Wright State men's basketball team moved past visiting Southern 85-62 on Thursday night inside the Nutter Center.

Manns and Basile combined for 49 of the Raiders' 85 points, as four different players finished with double-digit scoring nights for Wright State (8-3). Manns finished with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, adding eight rebounds, while Basile tallied 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds of his own.