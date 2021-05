Huber Heights, OHIO (WDTN) – Wayne high school basketball star, Bree Hall was honored as the 2021 Penn Station Athlete of the year.

Hall is a McDonald’s all-american and was considered a top 15 recruit in the nation. Bree will continue her education and play basketball for South Carolina.

As part of being named the Penn Station Athlete of the year, Bree Hall received a $10,000.00 scholarship.