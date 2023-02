CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After a back and forth ball game most of the night, No. 2 Wayne pulled away down the stretch to defeat No. 18 Lebanon 63-50 in the Div. 1 boys basketball sectional on Monday at Centerville HS.

Wayne advances to the district semifinal to face GWOC foe No. 9 Miamisburg on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Centerville.