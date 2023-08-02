HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Wayne is always one of the GWOC’s top teams each season and the Warriors are embracing the “next man up” mentality with a large group of varsity players graduating last year.

“The standard is the standard, and that’s not going to be lowered because we lost some people. So you have to step up and embrace that and just kind of look forward to the challenge. So that’s what our coaches have been doing a great job of just trying to instill that in those guys, it’s next man up,” said head coach Roosevelt Mukes.

“Keeping collected together. That’s our big goal this year. State collected, because we can do very special things if we just all come together,” added senior defensive end Javon Hammonds.

The Warriors will play Fairfield at Heidkamp Stadium on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.