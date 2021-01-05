Wayne 5th, Tipp 7th in boys state basketball poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)aBasketball (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ohio High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (8) 5-1 112
2, Hilliard Bradley (3) 5-0 89
3, Can. McKinley 4-2 78
4, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 6-0 74
5, Huber Hts. Wayne 5-0 41
(tie) Massillon Jackson (1) 9-0 41
7, Cle. St. Ignatius 5-3 39
8, Lakewood St. Edward 4-0 37
9, Cin. Elder 6-0 35
10, Lancaster (1) 6-1 34
(tie) Miamisburg 8-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville Cent. 33. Sylvania Northview 20. Findlay 18. Centerville (1) 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (5) 10-0 115
2, Akr. SVSM (8) 6-1 108
3, Rossford 7-0 57
4, Hamilton Ross (1) 7-0 56
5, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6-0 55
(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder 4-0 55
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 40
8, Vincent Warren 5-1 33
8, Warrensville Hts. 4-1 33
10, Waverly 4-0 28
(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (12) 8-0 147
2, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (2) 6-0 102
3, Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 82
4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 5-0 59
5, Metamora Evergreen 9-1 47
6, Fredericktown 8-0 46
7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 42
8, Sardinia Eastern 7-0 37
9, Cin. Country Day 7-0 36
10, Beverly Ft. Frye 7-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 26. Johnstown-Monroe 24. McConnelsville Morgan 22. Proctorville Fairland 20. Cin. N. College Hill 20. Collins Western Reserve 17. Cols. Ready 16. Casstown Miami E. 15.
DIVISION IV
1, Antwerp (4) 8-0 106
2, Kalida (3) 9-1 79
3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 8-1 78
4, Botkins (2) 8-0 54
5, Columbus Grove (1) 5-1 51
6, Cin. College Prep 5-0 49
7, Tol. Christian 5-1 46
8, Ottoville 7-1 44
9, Glouster Trimble 5-1 43
10, Richmond Hts. (2) 1-3 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Old Fort 33. Leipsic 33. Cardington-Lincoln 32. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 30. Cedarville (1) 28. Tiffin Calvert 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 16. Minster 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS