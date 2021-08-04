Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day talks about fall camp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State opened fall camp Wednesday with the season less than a month away.

Ohio State opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota, followed by the home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11.

Ohio State is coming off a 7-1 season in which it advanced to the national championship game before falling to Alabama 52-24.

Day did not give any indication Monday about who would be the starting quarterback among sophomores C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord.

The 2021 season will be much more normal compared with last year, when the Buckeyes played just five regular-season games. But the threat of missing games is still there as variants of the coronavirus continue to spread throughout the country.

“The majority of our team is vaccinated,” Day said at Big Ten media days on July 23. “They missed over 1,000 snaps last year, they missed six games, they missed spring practice the year before, so because of that fundamentals is something we spent a long time working on this spring.”