Ohio State coach Ryan Day questions the referee about the lack of a call on an Ohio State punt return during the first quarter of the team’s NCAA college football game against Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is scheduled to have a news conference at noon Tuesday. You can watch his comments here on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-28 loss to Oregon that sent them down seven spots in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 9.

Their next opponent is Tulsa, who they play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.