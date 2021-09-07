Watch: Ohio State coach Ryan Day excited for packed Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the home opener coming up on Saturday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addressed the media Tuesday afternoon.

Day said he is looking forward to seeing a large crowd at Ohio Stadium, after games last season were played in front of no fans. You can watch Ryan Day’s full comments in the player above.

The Buckeyes opened the season Thursday with a 45-31 win over Minnesota. In his debut, quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense produced a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The next challenge is Oregon, which will play Ohio State at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Ducks opened the season Saturday with a 31-24 win over Fresno State.