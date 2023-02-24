KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Div. 2 district semifinal saw an intense showdown between Chaminade Julienne and Ponitz, with George Washington III leading all scorers with 30 points in the Eagles’ 65-57 victory over the Golden Panthers at Trent Arena on Friday night.

With the win, CJ advances to its third straight district final and will await the winner of Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday afternoon.

The Div. 2 district championship is set for Sunday, March 5 at Xavier University with the time TBA.