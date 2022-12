DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard in attendance, Wolverines’ commit George Washington III scored 28 points to lift Chaminade Julienne to a 77-70 win over Alter in a GCL boys hoops showdown on Friday night.

The Eagles remain undefeated and improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. Meanwhile, Alter suffers its first conference loss of the year to fall to 1-2 in the GCL and 3-2 overall.