Warriors lead surge in youth soccer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 40-year-old Jason Aaron Cartwright, of Dayton, for causing the death of Tasha Watkins, 36, in an April hit-and-run.

Cartwright rear-ended Watkins on April 5, sending her vehicle across the centerline of the roadway into a head-on collision with another vehicle. The force of the first crash sent Cartwright into a utility pole.