DAYTON, Ohio - The No. 6 University of Dayton men's basketball team brought home its second victory over Saint Louis in a 71-65 win at UD Arena. Dayton has extended its win streak to 12 games, while remaining undefeated at UD Arena. The Flyers are also undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Dayton improved to 10-0 in the A-10 and 21-2 overall. Saint Louis fell to 6-5 in conference and 17-7 overall.