Wampler joins former Raiders in the German league

DAYTON, OH – Former Wright State standout and two-time All-Horizon League player Bill Wampler has signed with Ehingen Urspring to begin his professional career. Ehingen Urspring is based in Ehingen, Germany and plays in the ProA, the second German division.

“I’m excited to continue my career professionally. It wouldn’t have happened without the opportunity I was given to play at Wright State,” Bill Wampler said. “Coach Nagy and the staff have prepared me to prepare like a professional. I’m ready to continue playing games, and representing Wright State in a positive way.”

“We are excited for the opportunity for Bill to continue playing,” head coach Scott Nagy said. “We are very appreciative of what he was able to accomplish at Wright State and look forward to watching him throughout his professional career.”

Wampler was named an NABC All-District performer and earned his second consecutive second team All-Horizon honor this spring after averaging 15.6 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the floor overall as a senior. He tallied 23 double-digit scoring games in 2019-20, including a season-high 27 points against Weber State last November as he passed the 1,000-career point milestone. Wampler ended his collegiate career with 1,006 points scored at Wright State and 1,414 total collegiate points between the Raiders and Drake.

ProA is the second-tier level league of professional club basketball in Germany. The league comprises 16 teams. Officially, ProA is part of the 2. Basketball Bundesliga, which consists of the two hierarchical leagues: ProA and ProB. Ehingen previously won ProB, Germany’s third tier league, twice, in 2011 and 2016.

Benzinger has played two professional seasons, both with Uni Baskets Paderborn of the ProA league, while Vest has played six professional seasons, all in the ProA league, and was with Science City Jena during the 2019-20 campaign.