DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early, West Carrollton girls basketball came back to take a 12-10 lead over Tippecanoe in the first quarter and held on down the stretch to secure a 39-31 win over the Red Devils to keep the Pirates perfect in MVL play at 4-0.

The win marks the third straight for West Carrollton as they improve to 5-2 overall and remain atop the Valley Division in the Miami Valley League.

Tippecanoe suffers its first loss in conference play to fall to 3-1 in the league and 3-2 overall.

Up next, West Carrollton will host Piqua for another MVL showdown on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Tippecanoe is scheduled to play another conference contest at Miami Division opponent Greenville on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.