DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Reds player Joey Votto will start an MLB injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dayton Dragons.

According to a release from the Dayton Dragons, the all-star first baseman will begin rehab on Tuesday, May 17 at Day Air Ballpark.

Votto will be the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons. He is also the second Reds player to do so in 2022, after Luis Castillo pitched for the Dragons on April 24. Castillo was placed on the injured list due to shoulder soreness.

Joey Votto played for the Dragons in 2004 and 2005 as a minor league prospect. This is his third rehab assignment in Dayton.