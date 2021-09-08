Votto HR not enough as Cubs walk off Reds 4-1

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds for their eighth victory in nine games. Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series. Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster. The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot. They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

