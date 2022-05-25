CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliver Rowan Wick during a tense ending to the Cincinnati Reds’ 4-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.

Votto had a solo homer in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third as Cincinnati ended a two-game skid.

Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first base, and he also had words for Chicago’s dugout.

An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest. Wisdom scored on Nico Hoerner’s pinch-hit single.

Luis Castillo (1-2) needed 32 pitches to get through a two-run first for Cincinnati, but he allowed only two hits over his final four innings. He walked one and had a season-high six strikeouts.

Castillo was making only his fourth start after beginning the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that caused him to miss all of spring training,

Chicago’s Ian Happ doubled in two runs in the fifth inning a day after ending a 10-game hitting streak against Cincinnati.

Votto ended a 24-game homerless streak Sunday at Toronto, the longest drought of his career. The triple Wednesday was his first since July 6, 2021 at Kansas City and only the 22nd in his career. Votto hadn’t tripled at Great American Ball Park since Aug. 22, 2016.

Hendricks pitched four innings for his shortest start since April 13. He allowed four earned runs and threw 68 pitches.

Willson Contreras pinch-hit for Chicago in the ninth and was robbed of extra bases by a leaping grab from center fielder Nick Senzel. Contreras had missed the previous four games with a strained right hamstring.

Strickland earned his first save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: C Yan Gomes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Reds: Next steps for treatment are being assessed for LHP Justin Wilson, who likely will be out for a while. Wilson has been on the IL since April 27 with a left flexor mass strain. … RHP Ross Detwiler is on the bereavement list and is due back on Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82) is the 11th left-hander in Cubs history to strike out nine or more batters in consecutive starts, and he will look to extend that streak in Thursday’s series finale. Rookie RHP Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49) will make his 11th start for Cincinnati.