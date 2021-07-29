Votto record home run streak at 6, Reds beat Cubs 7-4

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) -- A Springfield mother fights for justice for her daughter who took her own life while serving in the U.S. Army after she said her suicide was triggered by a sexual assault on base.

U.S. Army Specialist Kaylie Harris, 21, was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska after completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in in south central Missouri in February 2020.