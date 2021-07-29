Votto record home run streak at 6, Reds beat Cubs 7-4

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 29: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto has set a Cincinnati Reds franchise record by homering in six consecutive games. Votto went deep again as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and has eight home runs over his record stretch. Votto’s 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills (4-4) into the center field bleachers. The Cubs scored three runs off winner Luis Castillo, who had only given up three runs total in his first four starts. Patrick Wisdom hit his 16th home run in the fourth, and Wilson Contreras belted a two-run shot in the fifth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Sexual assault triggers Army Specialist's suicide; Springfield mother fights for justice

Doctors warning about increasing COVID hospitalizations

Pets and People program offers opportunities to adults with disabilities

'There's a lot of pressure on kids today': Professionals discuss mental toughness in high school sports

DPD armed robbery 7/23

Monica Abbott on tough Team USA loss

More News