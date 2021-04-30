Votto hits 300th home run leads Reds past Cubs

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto (19) is congratulated by Nick Castellanos (2) at home plate after hitting a two-run home run, his 300th career home run, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit his 300th career home run and doubled twice, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Chicago Cubs 8-6. Votto got a curtain call from Cincinnati fans and drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row. The Cubs scored twice in the ninth against relievers Carson Fulmer and Lucas Sims. Tejay Antone took over with two outs and got David Bote to ground out with the bases loaded for his first career save.

