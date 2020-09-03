Votto gives Reds walk off win over Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto hits an RBI walk-off single in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020. The Reds won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)


CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right and Akiyama slid across the plate with the winning run. The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias (1-0) struck Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas to escape. Yadier Molina and Brad Miller homered for the Cardinals.

