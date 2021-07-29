Votto extends HR streak with 2 more HR’s in 8-2 win over Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 28: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after his home run in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record as the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2. Tyler Mahle tossed six scoreless innings for the Reds, who beefed up their bullpen again by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from Colorado before the game. Tyler Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama each had two RBIs, and Jesse Winker doubled twice and drove in a run. The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth hitter in Reds history, dating to 1900, to homer in five straight games. It was his 15th career multi-homer game.

