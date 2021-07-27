Votto belts 2 more HR’s in Reds romp over Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Votto has homered in a career-high four consecutive games for the second time, one game shy of the team record. The Reds hit four home runs in winning for the third time in five games. The Cubs lost for the sixth time in their last 10. Cincinnati rookie Vladimir Gutierrez pitched 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball to earn the win. Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay allowed three home runs in five innings.

