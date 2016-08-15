Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
37°
Sign Up
Dayton
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
WDTN 2 NEWS Stream
Video Center
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
NewsNation Now
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
News
Miami Valley News
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Health
Ohio
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Skills 2 Succeed
Submit news tips or story ideas
Top Stories
Harrison Jr. sine in Ohio State’s 38-3 rout of Michigan …
Top Stories
Police K-9 dies after Warren County car crash
Top Stories
Rent to ‘change the world’: Nonprofit uses rental …
Dayton VA celebrates Veterans Day with parade
Girls on the Run hosts celebratory 5K
Injury crash damages local restaurant in Dayton
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7 Day & Hourly Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Stories
Jamie’s Journey
Pollen Count
Top Stories
Warmer to end weekend, when rain chances return?
Video
Top Stories
Sunshine this Veterans Day…How warm will it be this …
Video
Top Stories
Sunshine and Cool Weather for Veterans Day
Video
Lots of Sun for the end of the Week…When it Cools …
Video
Unseasonably Warm Air Moves Out…It will Feel Like …
Video
Unseasonably Warm Weather Returns for Wednesday…When …
Video
Traffic
Traffic Headlines
ODOT Cameras
Dayton Gas Prices
Sports
Operation Football
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Top Stories
Harrison Jr. sine in Ohio State’s 38-3 rout of Michigan …
Top Stories
New Bremen volleyball repeats as Div. 4 state champs
Video
Top Stories
Tippecanoe boys soccer wins 2nd ever state title
Video
Big Ten bans UM’s Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games
Ansonia stays unbeaten with 20-13 win over St. Henry
Video
Shawnee suffers 21-20 heartbreaker to Wyoming in …
Video
Living Dayton
Recipes
Deals
Sponsored Content
Contact Us
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Top Stories
Local program creates jobs for people with disabilities
Video
Top Stories
10 Wilmington Place features signature flatbread …
Video
Top Stories
Meet our Town & Country Furniture Pets of the Week: …
Video
BestReviews top military-family-owned businesses …
Video
Details on Carroll High School’s fall play
Video
Tattoo removal services from Jiva Med Spa
Video
Community
Home For The Holidays
Remarkable Women of Dayton 2024
Veterans Voices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tell Me Good News
Pledge of Allegiance
Community Calendar
Contests
Top Stories
Record number of coats distributed in Coats for Kids …
Video
Top Stories
Charity baseball game raises money for breast cancer
Video
Top Stories
UVCC preparing students for career in the trades
Video
New Paris haunted trail raises money for fire department
Video
Wright State receives Military Friendly Silver Award
Video
History and haunts bringing people to Waynesville
Video
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
About WDTN
Dayton’s CW
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
School Closing Enrollment
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
WDTN Newsletters
Search
Please enter a search term.
Volleyball
New Bremen volleyball repeats as Div. 4 state champs
Top Volleyball Headlines
Quick Links
Dayton Dragons
Cincinnati Bengals
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
Are the Kings Island, Cedar Point names changing …
Rent to ‘change the world’: Nonprofit uses rental …
Local superintendent sleeps on high school roof
Trial set for man who threw bowling ball at employee
Teen suspect arrested after Beavercreek Walmart fire
Violent attacker charged on 12 counts
Dayton Book Fair returns this weekend
New Bremen volleyball repeats as Div. 4 state champs
UD administrator among 160 caught in crackdown
Hundreds of KKK flyers tossed into North Carolina …
Most Read on WDTN.com
Latest stories from NewsNation
[CUOMO]
Maya Kowalski sees vindication for mom in $260M jury …
Politics
House Republicans look to pass two-step package to …
Midwest
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue …
Science News
Scientists capture photo of mammal not seen in decades
Entertainment
Matthew Perry’s death certificate released, cause …
Entertainment
Grimes’ epic journey to serve Elon Musk custody papers
Find out how you can watch
Latest stories from The Hill
DeSantis denies shutting down pro-Palestinian campus …
Eric Trump says his father’s in a better position …
IDF claims it killed Hamas commander who held hospital …
UCLA faculty call on school to condemn protests, …
Hutchinson shuts down suggestion about dropping out …
White House reacts to Speaker’s ‘extreme’ stopgap …
More from The Hill
Rent to ‘change the world’: Nonprofit uses rental …
Tree lighting ceremony brings holiday cheer to Tipp …
First ‘Portland Loo’ available in downtown Dayton
Cincinnati police deny serial killer rumors
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Are the Kings Island, Cedar Point names changing …
Rent to ‘change the world’: Nonprofit uses rental …
Local superintendent sleeps on high school roof
Trial set for man who threw bowling ball at employee
Teen suspect arrested after Beavercreek Walmart fire
Warmer to end weekend, when rain chances return?
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Historic holiday home tour returns to Piqua
Dayton Book Fair returns this weekend
AAA locations collecting Toys for Tots donations
Special deals for National Fried Chicken Sandwich …
Weekend events around Dayton: Nov. 10-12
As Seen on 2 News
Rent to ‘change the world’: Nonprofit uses rental …
Tree lighting ceremony brings holiday cheer to Tipp …
First ‘Portland Loo’ available in downtown Dayton
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS