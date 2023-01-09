CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals avoided the coin toss and locked up home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs with a 27-16 win over the Ravens in the regular season finale on Sunday.

The Bengals rightfully claimed back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in franchise history.

2 Sports’ Jack Pohl and Joey DeBerardino breakdown the game and preview what’s ahead for the Bengals as the postseason begins with a rematch against Baltimore at Paycor Stadium on Sunday Night Football.