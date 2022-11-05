KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In Versailles volleyball’s 6th straight regional championship appearance in Div. 3, the Tigers swept Cincinnati Summit Country Day in three straight sets to capture the program’s first regional title since 2018 on Saturday.

The Tigers won by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11.

Versailles advances to the Div. 3 state semifinals where the Tigers will face Mentor Lake Catholic on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Wright State’s Nutter Center.

Versailles won back-to-back state titles in Div. 3 in 2017 and 2018.