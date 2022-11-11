DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After notching a 25-23 win in the opening set, Versailles dropped the next three to Mentor Lake Catholic as the Cougars defeated the Tigers 3-1 in the Div. 3 volleyball state semis on Thursday at the Nutter Center.

Lake Catholic won the second, third and fourth set by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17.

The Tigers finish an impressive season 22-7 overall as one of three MAC schools to make it to the state semifinals.

Versailles made its 8th overall appearance in the semifinals, with the last trip to the championship game coming in 2017 and 2018 when the Tigers won back-to-back state titles. They won their first back in 2013.

Mentor Lake Catholic will face Coldwater in the Div. 3 state championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wright State’s Nutter Center.