DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the University of Dayton men’s basketball team held a 16-point lead late in the first half, VCU took advantage of the Flyers’ turnovers down the stretch in the second half to spoil their seven-game winning streak and 17-game undefeated stretch at UD Arena with a final score of 63-62 on Friday night.

Toumani Camara led UD with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. DaRon Holmes II contributed with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Three-straight turnovers on the final Dayton possessions and 18 total on the night was the deciding factor in the Flyer’s defeat.

Dayton’s lone loss on their home court the entire calendar year of 2022 came against VCU in January, 53-52. Just over one year later, the Rams come to town and hand the Flyers another one-point loss.

The loss marks the first of the year in Atlantic 10 play for the Flyers as they fall to 4-1 and 12-6 overall.

UD will look to bounce back on Tuesday when it continues its conference schedule for a second meeting with Davidson at 7 pm at UD Arena.