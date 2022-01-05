DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to VCU 53-52 on Wednesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers led late, but a VCU three put the Rams ahead with six seconds left to play. Dayton falls to 8-6 (0-1 A10), while VCU improves to 8-4 (1-0 A10).

Sophomore Toumani Camara led the way for Dayton tying a career high with 16 points, adding five rebounds and three assists. Camara was joined in double-digits by freshman DaRon Holmes II (12), freshman Malachi Smith (11), and redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney (10). In addition to his 12 points, Holmes II had 11 rebounds, setting a career high in the category and marking his second career double-double.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: VCU 28, Dayton 24

· The Flyers jumped out to an early 5-3 lead four minutes in as the Rams made just one of their first five shots.

· VCU used a 6-0 run to take a 9-5 lead over Dayton at the 13:14 mark. During the run, the Flyers turned the ball over four times.

· After 10 minutes of play the Rams held a 16-14 lead, with Smith accounting for eight of the Flyers points.

· The Dayton defense held VCU scoreless for a 4:52 allowing UD to tie the game at 16.

· VCU answered and took the lead back, using an 8-0 run to take a 26-19 lead with 2:55 remaining.

· Dayton cut the lead to four by halftime, with redshirt freshman Koby Brea scoring an old-school three-point play to end the first 20 minutes.

· Smith led the way for Dayton in the half scoring eight, while Camara and Blakney each had six.

2nd Half: VCU 53 Dayton 52

· Dayton opened the half with three straight dunks, all by different Flyers, to tie the game at 30.

· VCU responded with a 6-0 run to take a 36-30 lead.

· Camara responded with his second three of the half, which was followed by a Holmes II dunk to make it a one-point game.

· Holmes II scored an additional four straight points to give Dayton a three-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

· VCU was held scoreless for a 6:35 stretch where the Rams missed nine straight from the field.

· Despite a seven-minute-long field goal drought, free throws by Holmes II and Smith gave Dayton a 46-45 lead with 3:49 remaining.

· A VCU three gave the Rams a 50-48 advantage with two minutes left

· Camara followed with a jump hook as the shot clock expired to tie the game at 50 with 40 seconds left.

· Two Blakney free throws gave Dayton a two-point lead with 23 seconds to go.

· A VCU three gave the Rams a one-point lead with six seconds left.

· Dayton failed to score on the game’s final possession, finalizing the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Four Flyers hit double-digits, Camara (16), Holmes II (12), Smith (11), and Blakney (10)

· With his 12 points and 11 rebounds, this was Holmes II second career double-double and the sixth by a Flyer this season.

· The VCU bench outscored the Dayton bench, 15-3. With the three points, this was the lowest amount the Flyer bench has scored in the season.

· Both teams struggled from the field, with Dayton going 15-39 (38%) and VCU going 22-59 (37%)

· Holmes had four blocks, making this the fourth game of the season with four or more blocks.

· Dayton went 19-27 (70%) from the free throw line, while VCU made both of their two attempts.

· UD committed 12 turnovers in the first half, but just three in the second.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers head on the road to take on George Washington Saturday, Jan. 8.

· The game will tip at noon and will be on USA Network.

· UD will be back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET to face Saint Louis.