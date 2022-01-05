DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to VCU 53-52 on Wednesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers led late, but a VCU three put the Rams ahead with six seconds left to play. Dayton falls to 8-6 (0-1 A10), while VCU improves to 8-4 (1-0 A10).
Sophomore Toumani Camara led the way for Dayton tying a career high with 16 points, adding five rebounds and three assists. Camara was joined in double-digits by freshman DaRon Holmes II (12), freshman Malachi Smith (11), and redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney (10). In addition to his 12 points, Holmes II had 11 rebounds, setting a career high in the category and marking his second career double-double.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: VCU 28, Dayton 24
· The Flyers jumped out to an early 5-3 lead four minutes in as the Rams made just one of their first five shots.
· VCU used a 6-0 run to take a 9-5 lead over Dayton at the 13:14 mark. During the run, the Flyers turned the ball over four times.
· After 10 minutes of play the Rams held a 16-14 lead, with Smith accounting for eight of the Flyers points.
· The Dayton defense held VCU scoreless for a 4:52 allowing UD to tie the game at 16.
· VCU answered and took the lead back, using an 8-0 run to take a 26-19 lead with 2:55 remaining.
· Dayton cut the lead to four by halftime, with redshirt freshman Koby Brea scoring an old-school three-point play to end the first 20 minutes.
· Smith led the way for Dayton in the half scoring eight, while Camara and Blakney each had six.
2nd Half: VCU 53 Dayton 52
· Dayton opened the half with three straight dunks, all by different Flyers, to tie the game at 30.
· VCU responded with a 6-0 run to take a 36-30 lead.
· Camara responded with his second three of the half, which was followed by a Holmes II dunk to make it a one-point game.
· Holmes II scored an additional four straight points to give Dayton a three-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.
· VCU was held scoreless for a 6:35 stretch where the Rams missed nine straight from the field.
· Despite a seven-minute-long field goal drought, free throws by Holmes II and Smith gave Dayton a 46-45 lead with 3:49 remaining.
· A VCU three gave the Rams a 50-48 advantage with two minutes left
· Camara followed with a jump hook as the shot clock expired to tie the game at 50 with 40 seconds left.
· Two Blakney free throws gave Dayton a two-point lead with 23 seconds to go.
· A VCU three gave the Rams a one-point lead with six seconds left.
· Dayton failed to score on the game’s final possession, finalizing the contest.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
· Four Flyers hit double-digits, Camara (16), Holmes II (12), Smith (11), and Blakney (10)
· With his 12 points and 11 rebounds, this was Holmes II second career double-double and the sixth by a Flyer this season.
· The VCU bench outscored the Dayton bench, 15-3. With the three points, this was the lowest amount the Flyer bench has scored in the season.
· Both teams struggled from the field, with Dayton going 15-39 (38%) and VCU going 22-59 (37%)
· Holmes had four blocks, making this the fourth game of the season with four or more blocks.
· Dayton went 19-27 (70%) from the free throw line, while VCU made both of their two attempts.
· UD committed 12 turnovers in the first half, but just three in the second.
UP NEXT
· The Flyers head on the road to take on George Washington Saturday, Jan. 8.
· The game will tip at noon and will be on USA Network.
· UD will be back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET to face Saint Louis.