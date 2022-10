GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — In a matchup of Southwestern Buckeye League champions, Valley View defeated Bellbrook 21-7 for the first time since 2017 as the Spartans end the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record in SWBL play in our final Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

The Spartans end the regular season 9-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. The win will likely earn them the No. 1 seed in their respective district in Div. 5.