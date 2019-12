DAYTON, Ohio - The No. 13/12 University of Dayton men's basketball team secured a 71-58 win over the North Texas Mean Green. Dayton remains undefeated at UD Arena this season and has improved to 9-1 on the season, while North Texas fell to 4-7.

The Flyers were led by both Ryan Mikesell and Jalen Crutcher with 16 points each. Obi Toppin also scored in double figures with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.