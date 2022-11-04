GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Valley View rolled past Blanchester 49-16 in the second round of the Div. 5 regional playoffs on the Spartans’ home turf on Friday night.
The Spartans will face Cincinnati Madeira in the regional semifinal next Friday.
