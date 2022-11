FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Valley View Spartans are headed back to the regional finals for the first time since 2019 after defeating Maderia 38-7 in the Div. 5 semifinal game on Friday night.

Valley View will take on Milton-Union for the regional title, who was the Spartans’ lone loss of the season in week 2 (24-14).

That game will be scheduled for 7 p.m. next Friday at a neutral location.