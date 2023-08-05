GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Valley View football team has set a new standard under second-year head coach Matt King as the Spartans are coming off a 7-0 season in league play for their first SWBL title since 2017 and a Div. 5 state semifinals appearance, their first trip to the final four since 2002.

“The first thing is the conference title. That’s our goal. We got to win that first. Then we can move on to the next thing and that would be the region title. But we know that we’re 0-0. We’re not even close,” said head coach Matt King.

“I think that also getting to the regional finals is something that we’ve kind of raised the bar to after last year. And now we had a taste of the state semis and we’re back and we want more,” said senior quarterback Caden Henson.

Valley View is set to open week 1 against Ponitz on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.