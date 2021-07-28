USGA: 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open to be held in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The USGA announced that the 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be held at a country club in Kettering.

The NCR Country Club (NCR) was chosen as the host site for the championship from Aug. 25-28, 2022. This will be the fifth USGA championship to be conducted at the location.

“As we kick off the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Thursday, we couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are taking this championship to another venerable U.S. Women’s Open venue next year in NCR Country Club,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director, Championships. “The Senior Women’s Open continues to generate more and more buzz and excitement and has become a must-play event as the game’s greats turn 50. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to return to NCR and crown another worthy USGA champion.”

According to a release from USGA, NCR’s South Course was designed by Dick Wilson and opened in 1954. It has previously hosted four USGA championships in 1986, 1998, 2005, AND 2013.

“Our history with the USGA runs deep, and we cannot wait to welcome them back for another championship,” said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of NCR Country Club. “The opportunity for us to share our world-class facility and golf course with some of the best players to have ever played the game is such a treat for all of us. We are honored and privileged to once again stage such a prestigious championship.”

The 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be the 41st USGA championship held in Ohio. The state most recently hosted the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club in Toledo, won by Preston Summerhays.

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open is open to professional females, and amateur females with a Handicap Index not exceeding 7.4, who have reached their 50th birthday as of the first day of the championship, according to the USGA. The field will include 120 players, who will earn entry into the championship via qualifying at various sites nationwide or through an exemption category.

The USGA said the format is a walking-only, 72-hole stroke play competition over four consecutive days with a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players, including ties. Laura Davies won the inaugural playing of the championship in July 2018 at Chicago Golf Club. In 2019, Helen Alfredsson won at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. The 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open takes place this Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

Tickets for the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open are available for purchase at usseniorwomensopen.com.