Urbaez leads Dragons to extra inning win at Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – Francisco Urbaez hit a two-run home run and delivered a tie-breaking single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two of three so far in the six-game series and are 5-3 on their road trip that is now scheduled for 11 games.

The Dragons trailed early after Lansing scored two runs in the second inning, but Urbaez (ur-BYE-ez) followed an infield single by Jacob Hurtubise with a game-tying home run to left field, his third homer of the year to make it 2-2.

There was no further scoring until the 10th inning. Urbaez singled in Reniel Ozuna from third with one out when he hit a hard ground ball that was knocked down by the second baseman, who could not make a play at any base. Alex McGarry followed with a single to right that advanced Urbaez to third, and Quin Cotton grounded out to third base to drive in Urbaez and make it 4-2.

Pedro Garcia pitched the bottom of the 10th for the Dragons. He allowed a two-out single that brought in the free runner from second base to make it 4-3, but avoided further trouble when Shane Sellman lined out to Victor Ruiz at third base to end the game. Garcia (5-1) was credited with the win and moved into a tie for the league lead in victories despite making only nine appearances on the year, all out of the bullpen.

Dragons starting pitcher Carson Spiers had a strong night, working six and two-thirds innings and allowing just two runs. He walked one and struck out five. Reliever Braxton Roxby followed Spiers and was outstanding, entering the game with two men on base and two outs in the seventh and getting a pop out to strand runners at second and third. Then in the eighth, Roxby overcame two defensive miscues by the Dayton defense to keep the game tied, getting a strikeout and a groundout to again strand runners at second and third. Garcia pitched the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with no walks and three strikeout.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits. Urbaez and McGarry each had two.

Notes: The Dragons are 13-7 (.650) over their last 20 games…Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis was placed on the injured list Thursday due to a blister problem on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He was replaced on the roster by reliever Daniel Duarte, who was recently signed as a Minor League free agent after spending time in the Rangers and Royals farm systems…The Dragons improved to eight games above the .500 mark. A win on Friday would lift them to nine over for the first time in 2021…The Dragons improved to 18-8 in games decided by two runs or less, the best record in the league.

The Race: The first place Dragons (29-21) hold a two game lead over Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division standings.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Lansing (23-28) in the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.10) will pitch for Dayton against Jack Cushing, who will make his first appearance for Lansing after being called up from Stockton of the California League (Low-A West).