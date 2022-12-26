PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.

The Steelers announced on their website that the divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 1, has been moved to 8:20 p.m. Kickoff was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

As a result, the Los Angeles Rams game against the Los Angeles Chargers has been flexed to 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens (9-4) outlasted the Steelers 16-14 in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11. Baltimore clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with their win over Atlanta.

The Steelers (7-8) defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, keeping their playoff hopes mathematically alive.