BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Waynesville girls soccer continued its perfect season as the Spartans shut out Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3-0 in the Div. 2 regional final for the team’s second straight regional title on Saturday night.

Waynesville improved to 21-0 on the year with the win and will next face Marietta in the Div. 2 state semifinals at Hamilton Twp. HS in Columbus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.