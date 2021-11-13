DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling 59-58 to UMass Lowell at UD Arena on Saturday night. Freshman DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers with 13 points and tied the program record with six blocks against the River Hawks.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: UMass Lowell 28, Dayton 21

· Neither team was able to separate early as the game was tied 10-10 after 8:08 of play.

· Dayton relied on the three early, with each of the team’s first three baskets coming from behind the arc.

· The Flyers also defended the three as the River Hawks missed each of their first five three-point attempts.

· UD again spread the ball around offensively, with the first 12 points coming from five different Flyers.

· Both teams were held scoreless for a 3:48 stretch where they went a combined 0-11.

· UMass Lowell led 16-12 with 7:50 remaining in the first half, benefitting from six Dayton turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the contest.

· The River Hawks extended their lead to nine with a 5-0 run in back-to-back possessions with 5:49 remaining in the half.

· Dayton answered with a 4-0 run behind a pair of free throws by Camara and a basket by Holmes II with 4:59 left, cutting the lead to 21-16 and forcing UMass Lowell to take a timeout.

· The River Hawks outscored the Flyers 7-5 to end the half, taking a 28-21 lead into halftime.

· The Flyers shot just 24 percent in the first half, their lowest in a half since January 23, 2021 at VCU when they shot 21 percent in the first 20 minutes against the Rams.

· Seven different Flyers scored in the first half, with Brea leading the team with six points.

· Holmes II led the way with four blocks in the first half and tied Camara for the team lead in rebounds, with each tallying five.

· Freshman Lynn Greer III made his Flyer debut in the half.

2nd Half: UMass Lowell 59, Dayton 58

· UMass Lowell began the half making 4-of–5 field goals and extending the lead to 11.

· Dayton used three-point plays by Weaver and Smith to cut the deficit to three points with 11:48 remaining in the game.

· The River Hawks used three-straight made field goals to go on a 7-0 run to re-extend their lead to 10 with 9:55 remaining.

· The Flyers answered with a 11-0 run of their own, taking a 48-47 lead, their first since they led 9-6 with 14:16 left in the first half.

· UMass Lowell continued the game of runs with a 9-2 run to retake the lead using three three-pointers to go up 56-50 with 3:50 remaining.

· Weaver hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Flyers a one-point lead with 1:17 left.

· A pair of UMass Lowell free throws gave the River Hawks the lead back with just 35 seconds remaining.

· The Flyers had a few chances to take the lead in the final seconds, stepping out of bounds on the baseline with 17 seconds and failing to connect on the final possession.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Holmes II is the sixth player in program history to record six blocks and the first since Steve McElvene did it on Jan. 27, 2016, against Saint Louis.

· Blakney led the Flyers with nine rebounds, with all of them being defensive. Holmes II finished the game with six rebounds, with all of them being offensive.

· Dayton won the rebounding battle, 38-34.

· UD had three players finish with double-digits. Holmes II led the way with 13, while Blakney and Weaver each finished with 12.

· For the second-straight contest the Flyers scored more points off the bench than their opponent, outpacing the River Hawks in the category 23-12

· After making just five of their nine free throws in the first half, the Flyers went 10-12 from the charity stripe in the final 20 minutes, including sinking the last 10 from the line.

UP NEXT

· Dayton will face Lipscomb on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at UD Arena.

· Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

· Wednesday’s game will be on ESPN+ and Spectrum News 1.