Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Former UD Flyers tight end Adam Trautman became the first University of Dayton football player to be selected in the NFL Draft in the modern era.

The New Orleans Saints picked Trautman with the 105th overall selection in the third round on Friday night.

Trautman who set records at Dayton was named the Pioneer Football League offensive player of the year in 2019.

Trautman was the fifth tight end drafted through the first 3 rounds.