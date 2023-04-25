DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following DaRon Holmes’ decision to chase his pro basketball dreams, Flyers forward Toumani Camara also declared for the NBA Draft as he thanked Flyers Nation for their support after two seasons on social media on Monday.

Closing a new chapter in my life. Looking forward to what’s next. #Flyer4ever✈️ pic.twitter.com/W7qw9JLOw7 — T O U M A N I C A M A R A🇧🇪 (@toomany_buckets) April 24, 2023

Camara wrote in his social media post:

Dear Flyer Nation,

“I want to thank all of you for these amazing two years. It’s been an honor wear Dayton across my chest. I was able to learn so much about myself. I truly believe that I learned who Touamni Camara is, as a man, on and off the court.

The opportunity that I was afforded at Dayton changed me in so may positive ways. I will always be grateful to be part of the Flyer family and you will always be a part of my heart and my journey.

I am ready for what is next for my family and my futures. That being said, I have decided to turn pro and declare for the NBA Draft.“

“Go Flyers.”

Camara played two seasons with Dayton men’s basketball team after transferring from the University of Georgia.

He was the team’s second-leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.9 points per game and leading the Flyers in rebounds with 8.6 per game.

Camara was also named to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team and the A-10 All-Tournament Team.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Brussels, Belgium increased his draft stock after participating in the Portsmouth Invitational earlier this month.

Camara submitted his name for entry to the NBA Draft last year, but withdrew his name before the deadline to play another season with the Flyers in 2022-23.