NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – University of Dayton point guard Malachi Smith has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week after his performance in two 30-points wins for the Flyers in the last seven days. Smith has won the award the last two weeks, and is the first two-time winner of the A-10 men’s basketball player or rookie weekly award this season.

Despite playing a total of just 49 minutes in the two games, Smith averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals in wins over Alabama State and Northern Illinois. He made seven of 10 shots from the floor (including two of three three-pointers), and was 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Smith had career bests of 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Alabama State game (with five assists). The Bronx native had 11, five, four and four against Northern Illinois.

He leads the team in FT% (.920, 23-25), assists (4.2) and steals (2.0), is second in 3-pt. FG% (.444, 4-9) and minutes (25.7), is third in rebounding (4.1) and FG% (.592, 29-49), and fourth in scoring (9.4).

UD is back in action on Wednesday at SMU. Game time is 8 p.m. ET. The Flyers are back home again on Sunday, for a 2 p.m. ET tip against Virginia Tech.