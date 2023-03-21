DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton men’s basketball forward Mustapha Amzil announced on Tuesday his decision to enter the transfer portal following three seasons with the Flyers.

The announcement comes just nine days after the Flyers’ season came to an end in the Atlantic 10 Championship against VCU.

Amzil, a 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore from Finland, played in every game of the last two seasons and 88 games total in the last three years with UD.

The departure of Amzil marks the first Flyer to enter the transfer portal this off-season after Dayton finished 22-12 overall.

Amzil averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19 games as a freshman. He shot 38.2% (26 of 68) in three pointers.

He is most notably remembered for his game-winning shot in the final seconds of UD’s upset win over No. 4 Kansas.

During the 2022-23 season, Amzil ranked third on the team in scoring (9.3) and rebounds (4.8). He placed second in 3-pointers made (45 of 123, 36.6%).

Amzil ended his career at the University of Dayton with 700 points. He is one of 92 players in the school’s history to achieve that milestone.