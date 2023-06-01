DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the announcement from UD’s DaRon Holmes II to return for a third season, Flyers head coach Anthony Grant expressed his excitement on having his star forward back for another year.

“To get a guy of his caliber back, I think he’s one of the premier players, not only in the A-10, but across the country. So we’re really excited,” said Grant in Thursday’s press conference.

After the Flyers lost Toumani Camara to the NBA Draft and then R.J. Blakney, Mustapha Amzil and Mike Sharavjamts all to the transfer portal this off-season, Dayton retains a key piece of their team in Holmes.

“I think it speaks volumes to who he is as a person, and I think we’ve all seen that in two years here just with the way he’s been embraced by the Flyer faithful and this community. I think he knows that this is a place where he can continue to develop and grow and become the best version of himself,” added Grant.

Holmes entered his name in the draft in late April while still maintaining his college eligibility. He was also invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.

This past season, Holmes averaged 18.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. He earned Atlantic 10 first team honors and all-defensive team for a second year in a row.