DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While he made no official announcement on Monday, University of Dayton basketball star forward DaRon Holmes II has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore big man averaged 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this past season for the Flyers.

Holmes II also took home the Atlantic-10 Conference Rookie of the Year and made the All-Atlantic 10 team, earned All-Atlantic 10 Defense and was named A-10 Conference Tournament MVP.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for NCAA underclassmen that wish to keep their collegiate eligibility is May 31.

Holmes II will now have until the end of next month to decide whether he wants to return to UD for another season or test the NBA waters.

Per Bart Torvik, Holmes recorded the second-most dunks (89) of all Division 1 players this past season.

Holmes could join New York Knick Obi Toppin to become just the second Flyer to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 1979, when Alter grad Jim Paxson was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers with the 12th overall selection.