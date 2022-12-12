DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – UD football’s Jake Chisholm is taking home more hardware as the senior running back was named the 2022 winner of the FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, which is annually presented to the top student-athlete in FCS football.

A two-time co-captain and White Allen MVP at Dayton, Chisholm was selected from a group of finalists from every conference at the Football Championship Subdivision.

He was the only finalist who was also a finalist for Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS player of the year.

Chisholm is a 3.98 student in Pre-Med (with minors in Biology, Chemistry and Medicine In Society). He is a two-time Flyer captain, two-time All-American and three-time Academic All-American. He was one of 15 finalists for the 2022 National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, which is sometimes referred to as the “Academic Heisman.”

The Union, Ky. native gained 1,050 yards this season. He is the first Dayton football player to have three 1,000-yard seasons. He ended his Flyer football career as UD’s all-time record holder in all-purpose yardage (5,063 yards), second in career touchdowns (47) and third in career rushing (3,276 yards).

He led the Pioneer Football League in scoring (102 points) and all-purpose yardage (1,320 yards) 2022. Nationally, he was second in carries (233) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (17).

Off the field, Chisholm has volunteered 99 hours with the Hospital Elder Life Program, working to prevent hospital-delirium in the elderly population. He has also participated in the “Rebuilding Together Dayton” clean-up efforts, and he is a volunteer and registered donor with the Be the Match bone marrow registry.

As the Robinson Award recipient, Chisholm will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.