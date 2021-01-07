UD’s Chatman has surgery out 6-8 weeks

DAYTON, OHIO – Rodney Chatman challenges the Ole Miss defense to help Dayton win, 65-62. Chatman finished with 21 points. (Courtesy: Erik Schelkun/Flyer Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has announced that guard Rodney Chatman had successful surgery today to repair a torn ligament in his right hand.  The injury occurred during the La Salle game on Dec. 30.   He is expected to miss approximately six-to-eight weeks.

The senior from Lithonia, Ga. started the first six games of the season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals a game.  Chatman started all 31 games last season after transferring from Chattanooga.

Dayton, 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, plays at Davidson on Friday.

