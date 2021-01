DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton women’s basketball program has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within Tier 1.

The following games have been postponed:

Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Saint Louis

Friday, Jan. 22 vs Massachusetts

Sunday, Jan. 24 vs Rhode Island

Friday, Jan. 29 at Duquesne

The program will resume team activities after all members of Tier 1 have cleared COVID-19 protocols.